By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Hollywood Walk of Fame, James Otis, KCAL 9, President Donald Trump, Suspected Vandal Arrested, Trump Star Vandalized

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — James Otis has again been arrested on suspicion of vandalizing President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, police said.

A worker responds to reforge Donald Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame after it was destroyed by vandals early Friday morning. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Otis, who plead no contest in 2017 after admitting to vandalizing the star ahead of the 2016 election, has once again been arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism.

This time, Otis has been accused of dressing up in a Hulk costume and destroying the star early Friday morning with a pick axe.

Damage to the star was estimated to be more than $3,000.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Otis recently expressed his intention to damage the star on social media. Police said he turned himself in at the Hollywood Station where he was questioned by detectives.

Otis was being held on $20,000 bail.

Since the 2016 election, the star has been covered in paint, defaced by tourists and dogs, defaced with “I Resist” stickers, demolished with a pickax, covered with faux jail bars and had swastikas scrawled on it.

Comments (3)
  1. Victor says:
    October 5, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    Just another so-called peaceful protestor.

    Hey President Trump is back at the White House.

    The lefty devils are crying a river

    Reply
    1. Victor says:
      October 5, 2020 at 4:14 pm

      Peaceful, baby!

      Reply

