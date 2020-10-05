LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside and Ventura counties both reported new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend, while San Bernardino County added new cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 804 newly confirmed cases and seven additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 60,738 and 1,238 deaths.
Of those who had contracted the virus, 55,212 had recovered.
There were 133 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 40 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 729 newly confirmed cases over the weekend, bringing the countywide total to 56,400 cases.
Of those who contracted the illness, 53,517 had recovered and 962 had died.
There were 170 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 43 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 102 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and one additional fatality over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 13,045 cases and 154 deaths.
Of those who contracted the virus, 12,224 had recovered and 667 were under active quarantine.
There were 38 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, nine of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 674,747 Riverside County residents, 652,096 San Bernardino County residents and 189,990 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.