LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens of protesters gathered in Downtown LA for a demonstration in front of Los Angeles Police Department headquarters on Monday night.
It is unclear exactly the cause they were speaking out for, but law enforcement headed to the scene to disperse the group.
At one point, they were in the middle of the intersection of First Street and Main Street, but at last check, demonstrators were moving south through the downtown area and away from the LAPD HQ.
Some sort of smoke bomb or pyrotechnic device appeared to have been set off during the demonstration. No injuries have been reported.
Windows were broken at a building near where the group was gathered, and some temporary barriers near the headquarters were being torn down.
Police SUVs were parked in the intersections of Main and Second streets and Spring and First streets about 10 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more details.