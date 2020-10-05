LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — During a Monday afternoon press conference, Governor Gavin Newsom responded to a question regarding President Trump’s recent tweet about his COVID-19 treatment.

The president Monday announced he would be leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center saying in a tweet, “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 p.m. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Following the announcement, a reporter asked Newsom, “Do you agree with that sort of messaging about COVID and do you think that could be dangerous for people?”

Newsom responded saying, “It’s a political season, so it doesn’t surprise me or anybody, but it certainly has impacted the president’s life quite directly and quite significantly.”

He continued, “He’s been in the hospital for the last number of days. Two hundred plus thousand people have lost their lives, lost a loved one. I watched today mayor of Long Beach on a national show reminding us that he lost both of his parents to COVID-19 how deadly this disease remains and continues to be. I reminded you a moment ago and I’ll do it again. Twenty-one states are seeing an increase in transmission rates. Other countries are experiencing what was predicted, a second wave to minimize, to negate, to dismiss this pandemic is anything but what it is. A deadly pandemic, deadly disease that’s impacting lives, destroying families as well as our economy, I don’t think advances the collective cause of bringing this country back together.”

Trump was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Monday, which marked his fourth day at the military hospital.

Although Sean Conley, the president’s personal physician, said the president has “met or exceeded” all standard hospital discharge criteria, he also said Trump may not be “out of the woods yet.”

On Monday, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States passed 210,000, according to John Hopkins University.