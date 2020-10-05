Comments
LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A man and a young boy were hospitalized after being shot late Sunday night in Long Beach.
Long Beach police were called to the 1100 block of East 10th Street at around 11:45 p.m. to find the man and toddler with gunshot wounds.
They were rushed to a local hospital in unknown condition. At last report, both were stable, police said. The relationship between the man and the toddler was not immediately clear.
The circumstances and a motive for the shooting were not confirmed. Investigators are unsure if the shooting was gang related.
The suspect was described as a Black man in his 50s.