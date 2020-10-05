LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A man and a 3-year-old boy were hospitalized after being shot late Sunday night in Long Beach by a suspected family member, authorities said.
Long Beach police were called to the 1100 block of East 10th Street at around 11:45 p.m. to find the man and toddler with gunshot wounds.
They were rushed to a local hospital in unknown condition. At last report, both were stable, police said. The exact relationship between the man and toddler was not immediately clear, although they are relatives.
The suspect, a man who is a relative to the victims, was later captured in the Orange County city of Cypress sometime early Monday, police said.
The circumstances and a motive for the shooting were not confirmed. The suspect was not immediately identified.