ORANGE (CBSLA) — A man who had been stuck for four days in a storm drain near the Main Place Mall in Santa Ana was rescued Monday by firefighters.
The man was rescued at about 8 a.m. Monday after someone passing by heard a cry for help in the 2800 block of North Main Street and called 911, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
A technical rescue team, made up of firefighters from OCFA, Orange and Anaheim, extricated the man, who was described only as being in his late 20s to early 30s, according to OCFA Capt. Thanh Nguyen.
“We don’t know how he got in there,” Nguyen said.
The man was taken to a hospital to be checked out, but did not injuries considered to be life-threatening, he said.
