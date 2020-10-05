LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Local and federal officials gathered on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall Monday to denounce the violence between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“We demand that our government in Washington engage immediately and aggressively to bring an end to this violence, and to hold the Azeri and Turkish governments fully accountable for these crimes,” Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Krekorian said.

In a tweet, Mayor Eric Garcetti said he was proud to stand with Krekorian to condemn the violence.

“We must do everything we can to raise our voices for a swift end to this conflict,” he wrote.

Proud to stand alongside Councilmember @PaulKrekorian and L.A.'s local, state and federal leaders to condemn the violence visited on the communities of Artsakh. We must do everything we can to raise our voices for a swift end to this conflict. Watch: https://t.co/4oX0jGjzml pic.twitter.com/cmwvQXQA8D — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) October 5, 2020

Krekorian, who is of Armenian descent and said his children were “christened” in that country, last week introduced a resolution condemning the actions of the Azeri government. The resolution was quickly passed by the council.

Also at the Monday news conference were Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters in the Armenian community as we work together to address what appear to be a series of violent attacks against them here in California,” Becerra said. “Crimes motivated by hate have a corrosive effect on our society and cannot be tolerated.”‘

And while Becerra focused on an increase in violence directed at Armenians in California, both Schiff and Hahn called for an end to the violence in Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh.

“We have a strong, bipartisan message for (President of Turkey Recep Tayyip) Erdogan: You are a member of NATO, start acting like one,” Schiff said.

“I join leaders across Los Angeles County in calling on the Trump Administration to conduct the peaceful diplomacy necessary to bring an end to these attacks and save lives,” Hahn said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been engaged in conflicts for years, but tensions escalated in July when the Azeri government threatened to destroy a nuclear power plant in Armenia — prompting protests outside the Azerbaijan consulate in Brentwood.

More recently, protesters have gathered outside of the consulate and blocked area freeways over what demonstrators call Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia and Artsakh.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the consulate’s Nasimi Aghayev released a videotaped statement over the weekend that said, in part:

“Azerbaijan is defending itself, its civilian population, on its own soil and with its own armed forces.”

Aghayev also denied that religion has played a role in the conflict and described portrayals of it as “propaganda advanced by Armenia and its allies.”

Officials at the Azerbaijan consulate could not be reached for comment Monday.

Los Angeles and the cities of Glendale and Burbank are home to the nation’s largest population of Armenian immigrants.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)