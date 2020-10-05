SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A Lancaster teen faces charges Monday of molesting two boys at their home in San Bernardino County.
Antwun Jackson was arrested last Tuesday on suspicion and has been charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14. He is being held on $250,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Oct. 13.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, they were first notified of the sexual abuse allegations involving two boys, ages 8 and 7 on Sept. 25. The boys alleged Jackson sexually molested them several times in their home.
Investigators say they collected evidence that corroborated the allegations.
Authorities released Jackson’s booking photo in the belief he may have more victims. Anyone with information about Jackson or believes they may be a victim can call Deputy Varela at (909) 387-3500.
