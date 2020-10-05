LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Casinos across L.A. County are being allowed to reopen beginning Monday for the first time in nearly seven months.
Larry Flynt’s Lucky Lady Casino in Gardena will reopen Monday at 5 p.m.
Under the cardroom guidelines issued by the state, casinos can only open outdoors and are not allowed to serve food or drinks.
Lucky Lady had been closed since July 2019 for construction and the coronavirus forced it to extend the closure.
It told CBSLA that it is opening about 40 tables outdoors under a tent with plexiglass between dealers and each players.
Last week, L.A. County nail salons were allowed to reopen indoor operations at 25% capacity.
Beginning Wednesday, indoor shopping malls can reopen, also at 25%. However, food courts and common areas must remain closed.
Outdoor playgrounds were also given permission to reopen last week, but at the discretion of individual cities.
Meanwhile, by a narrow vote, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved the reopening last week of breweries and wineries. However, their reopening is pending specific guidelines from health officials which are still being worked out.
In August, four-tiered coronavirus recovery roadmap. Currently, L.A. County is in the lowest tier highest-risk category, purple.
To be downgraded from the purple tier, a county must have less than 7 new daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 population, and have a positivity rate of less than 8%. It must maintain those levels for 14 straight days. As of Sunday, L.A. County was recording 7.3 new cases per 100,000 and had a positivity rate of 2.9%.