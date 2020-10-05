LATEST EVACUATION UPDATES

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Angeles National Forest remains closed as crews continue to work towards full containment of the Bobcat Fire.

What began with quickly spreading flames due to rugged terrain making it hard for firefighters to access areas has since grown to 88% containment.

The fire is currently at 115,758 acres, and due to the improvements in getting it under control, all existing evacuation orders have been downgraded to evacuation warnings.

Areas that were impacted by evacuation warnings were lifted, but several road closures are still in place.

Residents are still urged to have plans in place for evacuation should the situation change.

Alerts can be received by signing up for AlertLACounty at Alert.LACounty.Gov.

Evacuation warnings are lifted for the following areas:

• South of Big Pines Highway, east of Largo Vista Road, west of 263rd Street and North of the forest. Crews are still working to fully control the fire. Please note, Unified Incident Commanders and cooperators continue to evaluate all evacuated areas for future repopulations.

• South of Mount Emma Road, north of Upper Big Tujunga Canyon, east of Angeles Forest Highway, and west of Pacifico Mountain.

• East Fork Areas: Julius Klein Conservation Camp 19, Camp Williams, and the River Community

The following areas are now under evacuation warnings:

• Paradise Springs- South of Big Pines Highway, east of Devil’s Punchbowl, west of Largo Vista Road, and north of the forest.

• South and west of Upper Tujunga Canyon Road, east of Angeles Forest Highway, and north of Angeles Crest Highway

• Residences along Angeles Crest Highway, between Angeles Forest Highway and Highway 39.

These roads are now open:

• Angeles Forest Highway

• Highway 39 to Crystal Lake Road

These roads remain closed:

• Big Santa Anita Road (the Chantry Road) is closed at the forest boundary

• Big Rock Creek Road remains closed at Big Pines Highway

• Highway 2 is closed at Angeles Forest Highway and Vincent Gap

• Upper Big Tujunga Road is closed at Angeles Forest Highway

For residents seeking information about fire safety and local assistance for recovery support, pleae dial 211. The center is located at Palmdale High School Assistance Center and will be open through Octobe. 6. Due to coronavirus safety concerns, walk-ins are not permitted and appointments will be required.

Important information for repopulating formerly evacuated areas include being aware of hazards like damaged utilities, fire ash and other concerns.

Officials say it’s important to wear personal protective equipment that can include breathing protection (N-95 rated respirators), protective clothing, gloves, boots, and eye/face protection.

Full containment for the Bobcat Fire is expected at noon on October 30.