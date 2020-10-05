Rams Corner Jalen Ramsey And Giants WR Golden Tate Spark Postgame Brawl Over Long-Simmering FeudThe two have been part of a family feud since last summer. Ramsey has two children with Tate's sister, Breanna, but the couple broke up while Breanna Tate was pregnant with their second child.

Herbert Plays Well, But Brady's 5 TDs Leads Bucs To Comeback Win Over ChargersRookie Justin Herbert threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns for the Chargers, who've lost three straight with the sixth overall pick in this year's draft playing earlier than expected because of injuries to Tyrod Taylor.

Butler's 40-Point Triple-Double Helps Undermanned Heat Stun Lakers In Game 3Jimmy Butler finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists, and the Heat beat the Lakers without starters Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic.