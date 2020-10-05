LIVE UPDATES:Trump To Get Discharged From Walter Reed Monday; White House Press Secretary McEnany Tests Positive For COVID-19
By CBSLA Staff
NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — Two firefighters were taken to a hospital Monday after their fire engine was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle in Northridge.

(credit: CBS)

The crash happened just after 10:05 a.m. at Roscoe Boulevard and Wilbur Avenue in the Northridge area.

Two firefighters were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two more firefighters were treated at the scene, but did not require hospitalization, according to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The driver in the other vehicle, a pick-up truck, was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

