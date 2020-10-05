Comments
NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — Two firefighters were taken to a hospital Monday after their fire engine was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle in Northridge.
The crash happened just after 10:05 a.m. at Roscoe Boulevard and Wilbur Avenue in the Northridge area.
Two firefighters were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two more firefighters were treated at the scene, but did not require hospitalization, according to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
The driver in the other vehicle, a pick-up truck, was also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.