COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the shooting death of a man in Compton.
The incident unfolded around 12:45 a.m. in the 500 block of S. Ward Avenue. It was there deputies responded to the location following a call of gunshots heard in the area.
When they arrived, they located the victim inside his vehicle. He had sustained at least one gunshot to the upper torso.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information was available. A motive for the shooting remains unknown.
The investigation is underway. Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
How about some ‘good news’ CBS? All the reporting on death and carnage in LA is getting real old.