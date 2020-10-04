SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A man was shot and killed after leading police on a multi-county pursuit overnight Saturday.
The incident began south on Interstate 5 in Orange County around midnight after the driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop.
The driver eventually came to a stop on southbound Interstate 805 in Chula Vista in San Diego County, according to CHP spokesperson Salvador Castro.
A standoff ensued shortly after and several gunshots were fired, leading to the driver’s shooting death.
Police have not yet said if the driver was armed.
No officers were injured in the shooting, Castro said.
All lanes of I-805 southbound, north of Orange Avenue, were shut down for the investigation early Sunday morning.
San Diego County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that the sheriff’s homicide team was at the scene of the shooting involving the CHP and San Diego police.
As of 1:22 p.m., all lanes of the SB I-805 just before Orange Avenue remained closed to traffic by the CHP for the investigation.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)