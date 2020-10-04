(CBS NEWS) — President Trump has “continued to improve” and respond to treatment for COVID-19 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, his doctors said Sunday, and he could return to the White House as early as Monday if he continues to make progress.
Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, said the president’s move to Walter Reed on Friday was prompted by Conley’s concern for the “rapid progression” of his symptoms from Thursday night into Friday morning, with a high fever and low oxygen levels. Conley said Mr. Trump was given supplemental oxygen on Friday before he was brought to the medical center.
Dr. Sean Dooley, another member of the president’s medical team, said Mr. Trump is no longer complaining of shortness of breath and is “walking around.”
The president said in a four-minute Twitter video on Saturday night that he is feeling “much better” and thinks he’ll “be back soon.”
