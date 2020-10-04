Comments
EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The roof of a commercial building collapsed in East L.A. after a large fire broke out on Sunday night.
It’s unclear what type of business was conducted in the facility.
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said the two-story strip mall is located in the 4700 block of East Whittier Boulevard near Arizona Avenue.
More than two dozen fire trucks were in the area battling the three-alarm fire.
There’s no word yet as to what caused the fire, and officials have not reported any injuries.
The extent of the damage also remains unclear at this time.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.