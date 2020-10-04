Comments
CAMARILLO (CBSLA) — A deputy-involved shooting has unfolded in Ventura County, authorities said.
The incident occurred just after 1:30 a.m. in the area of Calle La Sombra and Bradford in Camarillo on Sunday.
It was there that deputies say they received a call from a 24-year-old man who said he was going to shoot people.
When deputies arrived, the man allegedly confronted deputies with a handgun and a knife. Deputies opened fire.
The man was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.
An investigation is underway.