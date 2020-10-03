LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — President Donald Trump tweeted a video where he thanked the staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for his coronavirus treatment.
“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now, we’re working hard to get me all the way back. I have to be back because we still have to make America great again,” Trump said. “We’re going to beat this coronavirus or whatever you wanna call it.”
“I think I’ll be back soon,” Trump continued.
Trump also said First Lady Melania Trump, who too tested positive for coronavirus, is doing well.
It’s not clear when the video was recorded.
Officials said on Friday that he is expected to spend “a few days” at Walter Reed Medical Center to treat and monitor his coronavirus symptoms.
Watch the full clip below:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020
