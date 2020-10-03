Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — President Donald Trump announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus overnight Thursday, and since then, a growing number of people have come forward to announce that they have also tested coronavirus.
In several cases, the individuals are from within the president’s inner circle or had been in his vicinity recently.
Below is a list of some political associates who have made announcements about testing positive for COVID-19:
- Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s former adviser
- First Lady Melania Trump
- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie
- Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)
- Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT)
- Rev. John Jenkins, president of the University of Notre Dame
- Ronna McDaniel, Chairwoman of the Republican National Convention
- Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI)
- Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager
- Hope Hicks, Trump’s senior adviser
