LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former Dodgers relief pitcher and pitching coach Ron Perranoski has died at the age of 84, the team announced on Saturday.
Perranoski died Friday night at his home in Vero Beach, Florida, according to a statement from the Dodgers.
The Dodgers mourn the passing of Ron Perranoski, one of the Dodgers’ greatest lefthanded relievers of all-time. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/q7f3FcButv
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 3, 2020
He pitched for the Dodgers from 1961 to 1967 — playing during two World Series wins — and then pitched again for the team in 1972.
Perranoski was also a baseball coach for the Dodgers from 1981-1994. The team won two more World Series during that time, in 1981 and 1988
“Ron Perranoski played a major role in the success of the Dodgers as a great reliever and a mentor to many great young pitchers over his 30-year career in the organization,” Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten said.
Two other former Dodgers, outfielders Jay Johnstone and “Sweet” Lou Johnson, also died within the past week.
It’s been a very sad week, for old school baseball. When it was a game. Todays players do not, DO NOT compare to the old school ballplayer of the 20th Century. I don’t care what your damn argument may be. There is no comparison. Todays players are Diva’s and spoiled.
Sorry, it’s a fact.
Rest in Peace, Bob, Ron, Lou and Jay.