Comments
(CBS NEWS) – Dr. Sean Conley, President Trump’s physician, is providing an update Saturday on the president’s condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where the president spent the night after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
“This morning, the president is doing very well,” Conley told reporters, saying that the president was “just 72 hours into the diagnosis now,” and the first week of the illness is the most critical.
“At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made,” Conley continued. He added that “the president has been fever-free for over 24 hours.”