LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former professional baseball player Charlie Haeger, who was wanted in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend on Friday, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.
The 37-year-old reliever most recently played for the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2010, and he also spent time with the Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres.
His body was discovered at about 4 p.m. on Saturday on a trail along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, according to Sgt. Ben Hoster, a Scottsdale Police Department spokesman.
Scottsdale Police said on Twitter that the incident was a “domestic violence situation.”
This was a domestic violence situation. The suspect was located in Northern Arizona this afternoon and took his own life.
— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) October 4, 2020
Police said Haeger was wanted on charges of suspicion of murder and aggravated assault in the deadly shooting of his ex-girlfriend, 34-year-old Danielle Breed, the day prior.
In the past week, several other Dodgers associates, including Jay Johnstone, “Sweet” Lou Johnson and Ron Perranoski have also died.