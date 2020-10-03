Comments
Chargers at Bucs
Bills at Raiders
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sunday is a big day for football in the West Coast with both the L.A. Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders playing back-to-back locally on CBS 2.
At 10 a.m. Pacific Time, the Los Angeles Chargers will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida for their Week 4 matchup on Sunday.
Tampa has won the two previous meetings with the Chargers, including a 28-21 victory in 2016.
Later at 1:25 p.m., the Raiders will take on the Buffalo Bills for the first matchup between the teams since Oct. 29, 2017.
How to watch
Chargers at Bucs
Sunday, Oct. 4
10 a.m. PT
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
TV: CBS 2
Bills at Raiders
Sunday, Oct. 4
1:25 p.m. PT
Allegiant Stadium (Paradise, Nevada)
TV: CBS 2