WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump came together in Westminster for a rally on Saturday afternoon.
The event took place in the parking lot of Viet My Magazine, a magazine company in northern Orange County.
A caravan of more than 250 cars also traveled around the area with signs and flags supporting the president.
“He fought against communists, he fought against communism and that’s the reason we are supporting him,” said rally organizer Michelle Do.
Supporters were also wishing the president well on his journey to recovering from the coronavirus.
“We are all very confident that he’s a fighter and he’s strong and he’ll recovery and actually give us a lot more nuance about going through the disease and recovering from it,” said Marc Ang, President of Asian Industry Business-to-Business.
According to organizers, this was one of several rallies this weekend being held in support of President Trump.