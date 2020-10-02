Harvey Weinstein Faces New Charges For Sexually Assaulting 2 Women In Beverly Hills In total, Weinstein is now charged with sexually assaulting five women in the L.A. area.

Driver Wanted In Fatal Hit-And-Run Near Little TokyoAccording to the LAPD, a dark-colored SUV going south on Central hit the pedestrian, who had been crossing the street. The driver, who a witness described as male, did not stop or try to help the pedestrian.