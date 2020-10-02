Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Investigators are searching for a driver who struck and killed a 33-year-old woman while she was walking in Koreatown in the early morning hours Friday.
The hit-and-run occurred at 1:20 a.m. at Wilton Avenue and 5th Street.
A black Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling north on Wilton Avenue when it hit the victim, Los Angeles police said. It then sped away.
The woman died at the scene. She was not immediately identified.
There was no word on whether surveillance video existed of the collision. There was no description of the driver.
A reward of up $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information should call police at 213-473-0234.