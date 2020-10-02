BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — An executive for luxury fashion company Versace said he was targeted by Beverly Hills Police Department officers because he is Black.

The encounter between officers and Salehe Bembury, the company’s vice president of sneakers and men’s footwear, was caught on body-worn camera on Thursday.

Police released the video, showing their conversation after stopping Bembury for jaywalking near Camden Drive and Wilshire Boulevard, and Bembury also shared part of their encounter on Instagram.

At the time, Bembury was holding a Versace shopping bag, which he said officers searched.

“What’s unfortunate is I literally designed the shoes that are in this bag, and I’m getting (expletive) searched for it,” Bembury was heard saying.

Bembury was detained for about 3 1/2 minutes, during which officers searched him for weapons and verified his identification, before returning his ID and sending him on his way.

One of the officers alleged in the video that Bembury’s accusation that he was stopped due to racial bias is wrong, and accused him of changing the story.

“Beverly Hills while Black. I’m OK, my spirit is not,” Bembury wrote on Instagram.

No citations were issued against Bembury.

