WASHINGTON (CBSLA/CBS News) — President Donald Trump was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center aboard the Marine One on Friday after sharing through social media that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.
The White House said Trump is being treated with an experimental drug cocktail.
The president’s physician, Sean P. Conley, released a memo Friday saying Trump received an 8 gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail “as a precautionary measure.”
The medication is still undergoing a clinical trial, with the first data from 275 non-hospitalized patients showing that “it reduced viral load and the time to alleviate symptoms,” the company said in a press release this week.
Regeneron confirmed it provided the experimental antibody cocktail REGN-COV2 to the White House under a compassionate use request.
Along with the experimental drug, Conley said the president is also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine (a medication for heartburn or acid reflux), melatonin and a daily aspirin.
Late Friday afternoon, the president was transported to Walter Reed Medical Center for a few days of treatment — “out of an abundance of caution,” according to White House press secretary Kaleigh McEnany.
