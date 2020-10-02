LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Temperatures reached into the triple digits on Friday in the San Fernando Valley.
High pressure and light winds contributed to the heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service through 8 p.m.
The advisory covers inland Orange County, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains, Malibu, Santa Monica, Long Beach, Beverly Hills, metropolitan Los Angeles, Hollywood and the Hollywood Hills.
Woodland Hills reached 108 degrees on Friday, making it one of the hottest areas throughout Los Angeles County.
The Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest has grown to 114,901 acres and was at 75% containment on Friday. Full containment is expected on Oct. 30.
In Orange County, Lake Forest was the hottest spot at 102 degrees.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)