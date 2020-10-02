LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A recent uptick in violent crime in South Los Angeles and in other parts of the city could be related to the pandemic and the increased stress placed on community members, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said Friday.

Speaking to reporters in front of the Los Angeles Police Department’s

Southeast Station, Moore described “a spasm of violence” in the area, including some 11 shootings and two homicides since Tuesday.

The jump comes on the heels of an overall increase in shooting violence, with 39 additional homicides as a city versus last year and 101 additional shooting victims from 2019, according to Moore.

“This is a pace of shooting and violence that we’ve not seen in years, and it has grown from an effort that began (and) issues that we saw in June and July, and now has continued to accelerate,” he said.

According to Moore, so far this year, 40 people under 18 years of age have been shooting victims, including nine of whom were under 10 years of age.

“This is violence that’s impacting not just people standing on a

corner against other individuals standing on a corner. This is violence that is hitting our very young and our very innocent,” said Moore.

Some of the increase in violence could be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic and associated stress felt by the community, particularly social distancing.

“We are social animals,” Moore said. “We exist as an entity that

works better when we work together. And this pandemic is interrupting all of

that. And it’s assisting — in my belief — to fueling that, not just here in Los Angeles but across the country.”

Moore – who was accompanied at the news conference by Los Angeles officials

and community members he referred to as a “coalition” working with law

enforcement to address the problems of violence – called on the City Council to continue to invest not only in the LAPD but also in “their intervention and prevention efforts.”