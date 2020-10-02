LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former police officer is charged in a 2018 hit-and-run in the Lakewood area and causing moderate injuries.
36-year-old Peter Mendoza, who was off-duty as a Downey police officer at the time, is facing two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in injury to another person, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.
He pleaded not guilty to charges on Friday stemming from the alleged road rage incident.
On Oct. 22, 2018, Mendoza was driving the truck that hit a car with two occupants on a freeway offramp, causing the driver to lose control and hit another vehicle, officials said.
Mendoza is accused of leaving the scene, where the DA said both drivers and passengers suffered injuries.
It is unclear what Mendoza’s current employment status is within the Downey Police Department.
If convicted on the charges, he faces up to five years and eight months in prison.
