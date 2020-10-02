LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Kings Friday announced it had fired a man who portrayed team mascot, “Bailey,” following an investigation into an allegation of sexual harassment.
“Today the L.A. Kings terminated the employment of Tim Smith,” the organization said in a statement. “We are not in a position to provide further details or comments on this matter due to pending litigation.”
TMZ reported in August that a woman who was previously part of the Kings’ Ice Crew had filed a lawsuit accusing Smith of harassing her with sexually-charged comments and unwanted advances. She also claimed Smith, who oversaw the Ice Crew, fired her when she declined his advances.
The Kings issued a statement at the time that said the team “takes these allegations very seriously and, as an organization, we believe that everyone has the right to work in an environment free from any form of harassment or discrimination,” but did not name Smith.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)