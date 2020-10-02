Comments
WASHINGTON (CBSLA) — Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway announced Friday night that she too has tested positive for coronavirus.
Her announcement came about 24 hours after President Donald Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for the virus.
“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” Conway tweeted. “As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”
