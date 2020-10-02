CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Hispanic Heritage Month, Hollywood, Hollywood Palladium, KCAL 9, Los Angeles, Los Angeles News, Museum of Latin American Art

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A free drive-thru art exhibit is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at the famed Hollywood Palladium this weekend.

The exhibit, called “Driven,” is a collaboration between the Museum of Latin American Art’s chief curator, Gabriela Urtiaga, the Art of Elysium, and Hyundai at the Hollywood Palladium.

(credit: CBS)

The exhibit will include art that can be viewed from guests cars, and vehicles that have been painted by some of the featured artists.

To check out the exhibit, pre-register at universe.com/Hyundai. Visitors will then receive a QR code they can scan to learn about the art and the artists.

The free exhibit runs Friday through Sunday.

Comments

Leave a Reply