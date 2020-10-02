Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A free drive-thru art exhibit is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at the famed Hollywood Palladium this weekend.
The exhibit, called “Driven,” is a collaboration between the Museum of Latin American Art’s chief curator, Gabriela Urtiaga, the Art of Elysium, and Hyundai at the Hollywood Palladium.
The exhibit will include art that can be viewed from guests cars, and vehicles that have been painted by some of the featured artists.
To check out the exhibit, pre-register at universe.com/Hyundai. Visitors will then receive a QR code they can scan to learn about the art and the artists.
The free exhibit runs Friday through Sunday.