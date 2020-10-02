LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported new deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday.
Riverside County health officials reported 446 newly confirmed cases and five additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 59,934 and 1,231 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 54,736 had recovered.
There were 130 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 39 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 277 newly confirmed cases and seven additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 55,671 cases and 962 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 52,646 had recovered.
There were 165 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 45 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 76 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 12,943 cases and 153 deaths. Of those who contracted the virus, 12,070 had recovered and 720 were under active quarantine.
There were 39 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 10 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Friday evening, 661,283 Riverside County residents, 636,284 San Bernardino County residents and 187,527 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.