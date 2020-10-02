DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) – A driver lost control of his car coming off a freeway, slammed through a fence and nearly careened into a backyard pool in Diamond Bar early Friday morning.

The crash occurred in the 20900 block of East Moonlake Street, just off the 60 Freeway, a little before 2:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver and sole occupant was coming off the westbound 60 Freeway when he lost control and sped through a center median on Brea Canyon Road, the sheriff’s department said.

He continued across the intersection, through a dirt lot and crashed through a brick fence at the back of the home, landing on the deck of the backyard pool. The car itself did not fall into the water.

The driver was treated at the scene by L.A. County Fire Department paramedics and then rushed to a nearby hospital trauma center with undisclosed injuries. He is expected to survive, the sheriff’s department said.

At least one person was home at the time of the crash. No one other than the driver was hurt.

At this time, investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, a sheriff’s official said. They are looking into the possibility the driver may have fallen asleep.

The fire department was handling the removal of the car instead of using a tow truck company because of the gasoline and hazardous materials in the car.

The 60 Freeway remains open.