LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — DHL, the global leader in logistics and shipping, is looking to immediately fill hundreds of positions.
“We’re looking for people that are looking for an opportunity to work in a stable work environment,” Jason Matney, DHL human resources director, said. “We pride ourselves in being an essential part of everyday life.”
From air and sea, to road and rail, DHL is always looking to move forward.
“We have people all the time say, ‘Well, i’m just looking for a seasonal job to kind of supplement,’ and then they come in and realize that they enjoy working for us, they enjoy the work that we do and the way that we do it,” Matney said. “We absolutely have opportunities.”
And, Matney said, DHL prides itself on promoting from within and moving people up the chain, which means a seasonal job could turn into a longterm career.
“So, from picking and packing to forklift operators, those are our biggest needs right now,” Matney said.
A list of open positions and information for applying can be found on DHL’s website.