LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Shipping and delivery giant DHL is looking to immediately fill hundreds of positions.
“We’re looking for people that are looking for an opportunity to work in a stable work environment,” Jason Matney, DHL human resources director, said. “We pride ourselves in being an essential part of everyday life.”
Matney said DHL prides itself on promoting from within and moving people up the chain, which means a seasonal job could turn into a long-term career.
“So, from picking and packing to forklift operators, those are our biggest needs right now,” Matney said.
A list of open positions and information for applying can be found on DHL’s website.