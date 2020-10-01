LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — President Donald Trump is expected to make a rare visit to the Los Angeles area next week in support of his re-election campaign.
Politico writer Alex Isenstadt, citing an invitation, reported that Trump will be in the Los Angeles area for a fundraiser on Tuesday.
The Trump Make America Great Again Committee circulated a sweepstakes offer this week, that urged supporters to make a contribution for a chance to win a trip to a Los Angeles event with Trump in attendance.
“I’m hosting a very important event soon, and rather than spend my time with the Hollywood ELITES who HATE US, I want to spend my time with REAL Patriots, like YOU,” the campaign email reads.
The winner of the sweepstake receives a flight to Los Angeles, a hotel room and meal, as well as with a photo opp with Trump.
The email did not provide an exact date or provide any details about the event.
Trump, who rarely makes appearances in the heavily Democrat area, usually visits to attend private fundraisers.
Most recently, he was in the area in February to attend fundraising events in Beverly Hills. He also met with organizers of the 2028 Olympic Games.
Trump is scheduled to hold campaign rallies in Tucson, Arizona, Monday night and in Flagstaff, Arizona, Tuesday night, The Arizona Republic reported.
