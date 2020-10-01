Comments
DOCKWEILER BEACH (CBSLA) — A pair of surfers saved two teens who got caught in a riptide Thursday night off Dockweiler Beach.
According to police, an adult and two teens were swimming after dark and got caught in a riptide. The adult was able to make it safely back to shore, but the teens could not. They began screaming for help, alerting people on the beach.
One person on the beach called 911, and two surfers who were in the process of putting their boards away heard the screams and paddled back out into the water — bringing the teens to safety.
All three of the swimmers were being evaluated by medical personnel.