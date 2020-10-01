Comments
Residents have been asked to shelter in place.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD is out in force in South LA in search of a suspect, following the end of a police pursuit.
Several LAPD squad cars have a number of streets closed off to traffic around 83rd and Budlong, where a police pursuit ended. Police were reportedly chasing a possible attempted murder suspect.
An ambulance was also spotted at the scene.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.