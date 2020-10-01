RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Officers with the Riverside Police Department had a woman in a pink dress stand up outside their patrol car Thursday night for witnesses to identify.

The 31-year-old woman is suspected of stealing a city of Riverside fire ending and taking it on a joyride while first responders were handling a life-threatening medical emergency.

“Two police officers responded first, they began CPR,” Sgt. Juan Munoz, of Riverside PD, said. “They saved the man’s life.”

Munoz said that while firefighters were getting that man, who had stopped breathing, into an ambulance, the woman hopped inside their engine at Hole Avenue and drove it three miles away to the eastbound Adams Street off-ramp on the 91 Freeway — colliding with at least two cars along the way.

And when the fire engine finally came to a stop at the off-ramp, officers said the woman attempted to get into at least two other cars.

“She said it was fun,” Munoz said. “She appears to be extremely intoxicated.”

But it was anything but fun for the on-duty firefighters who work at Station 8 who realized their rig was missing.

“We just walked out to the engine,” one of the firefighters said while reporting the incident. “And our engine is missing.”

The engine weighs tens of thousands of pounds and, Munoz said, was full of water too.

“Given the potential with the weight of that vehicle and how she even knew how to start it, I’m astonished that nobody else was injured,” Munoz said.

Police said the woman had a felony warrant for narcotics. She is expected to face charges of driving under the influence, vehicle theft and hit-and-run.