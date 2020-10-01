CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
WESTLAKE VILLAGE (CBSLA) — Rebecca Grossman, the co-founder of the famed Grossman Burn Center, posted bail and was released early Thursday after being arrested in connection with a suspected DUI crash that killed two young brothers in Westlake Village.

Mark and Jacob Iskander (credit: CBS)

Grossman, 57, was arrested after the Tuesday night crash and held on $2 million bail, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials. Two young brothers were fatally struck in the crash – 11-year-old Mark Iskander and 9-year-old Jacob Iskander.

The boys were walking with their family in a crosswalk at the intersection of Triunfo Canyon Road and Saddle Mountain Drive at about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday when they were struck.

Rebecca Grossman Grossman accepts the Betty Fisher Legacy Award at Evening of Hope 2017 at Sheraton Universal on May 18, 2017 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for Haven Hills)

Grossman is a co-founder and chair of the Grossman Burn Foundation, the wife of the foundation’s president. She has received awards and acclaim for her philanthropy around the world.

Investigators say she was under the influence, speeding and took off after the crash. Her white Mercedes, which had front-end damage, was towed away about a quarter-of-a-mile from the crash scene.

According to Los Angeles County sheriff’s jail records, Grossman was released just after midnight. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Oct. 21.

