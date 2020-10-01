LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday vetoed AB 1993, also known as Caleb’s Bill.
The bill would have helped people who are paid by the state to take care of their children or spouses with special needs through a program called in-home support services, or IHSS.
AB 1993 sought to provide unemployment benefits for those participating in the IHSS program in the event their child or spouse dies so they would not lose their income at the same time.
Cathyleen Williams, who was profiled last week by CBS Los Angeles, fought relentlessly for years to get California lawmakers to write and pass AB 1993 after she was denied unemployment benefits when her 9-year-old son Caleb died in 2016.
In a memo, Newsom said he vetoed the bill due to the “significant” impact it would have on the state’s general fund.
“Expanding benefits and protections for home health care workers is critical, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic but these expansions must be developed through the budget process when new investments can be viewed through the lens of the state’s full home health care budget,” Newsom wrote.
Williams said she was determined to keep fighting.
Hey folks, California is broke. The taxman is coming after you. Please vote these democrats out!