LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A possibly armed man surrendered to police Thursday morning after barricading himself in a home in Northridge for more than seven hours, prompting a SWAT standoff.
The overnight standoff began at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when Los Angeles police were called to a neighbor dispute at Raymer Street and Encino Avenue.
At some point, the suspect exited the house, then re-entered and barricaded himself inside with his elderly father, police said.
Officers believed he may be armed. A SWAT team, a bomb squad and K9s were sent out.
A little before 7 a.m., the man peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody. No one was hurt. There was no word on what precipitated the situation.
It’s unclear if a gun was recovered at the scene or what charges the man might face.