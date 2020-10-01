CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Northridge, Northridge standoff

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A possibly armed man surrendered to police Thursday morning after barricading himself in a home in Northridge for more than seven hours, prompting a SWAT standoff.

Oct. 1, 2020. (CBSLA)

The overnight standoff began at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when Los Angeles police were called to a neighbor dispute at Raymer Street and Encino Avenue.

At some point, the suspect exited the house, then re-entered and barricaded himself inside with his elderly father, police said.

Officers believed he may be armed. A SWAT team, a bomb squad and K9s were sent out.

A little before 7 a.m., the man peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody. No one was hurt. There was no word on what precipitated the situation.

It’s unclear if a gun was recovered at the scene or what charges the man might face.

Comments

Leave a Reply