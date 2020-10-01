LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Travelers at Los Angeles International Airport can now use their mobile devices to order food and beverages from restaurants throughout the terminals, airport officials said Thursday.
Through LAX Order Now, guests can order food and non-alcoholic beverages from any of the dozens of participating restaurants across the airport.
The new program is a collaboration among Los Angeles World Airports, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Airports and Grab, the transportation company
Los Angeles World Airports officials said the program provides a safe, contact-free way to order food amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“LAX is leading the airport industry in developing new ways for our guests to access all the information and services they need through their mobile devices,” said Justin Erbacci, the CEO of LAWA.
Airport guests can use their camera app to scan one of many QR codes located throughout the airport or go to LAXOrderNow.com.
Guests will receive updates when their orders are ready will pick up their orders from a designated pick-up area with seals on all packaging.
Multiple forms of payments are accepted, including credit/debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay.
LAWA officials said there are more than 20 food and beverage locations at LAX on the platform as of Thursday and more will be added soon.
A contactless, in-airport delivery option is also planned, LAWA stated.
