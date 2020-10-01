NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — A bluefin tuna weighing in at more than 364 pounds was caught by the passengers of a charter boat out of Newport Beach over the weekend.
One of the passengers on Newport Landing’s recent two-day charter on the Thunderbird over the weekend caught a 364.5-pound bluefin tuna, according to Jessica Roame, education manager with Newport Landing. She says the catch is a personal record for the Thunderbird vessel and the largest tuna ever caught since theirs and Davey’s Locker boats began running fishing trips in 1958.
The “monster” tuna was caught off California within U.S. waters. The fish, a whopping 81 inches long and 61 inches wide, took angler Adonis Soriano 45 minutes to reel in, Roame said.
That wasn’t the only giant tuna caught during the trip. On that one trip, Roame said the haul included seven tuna over 100 pounds, 4 tuna over 200 pounds, and one fat 60-pound yellowfin tuna.