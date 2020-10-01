Comments
NORWALK (CBSLA) – Authorities discovered three men in their 30s dead in the backyard of a home in Norwalk early Thursday morning.
At 3:12 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and L.A. County firefighters responded to a 911 call from a home in the 12000 block of Portugal Court, where they found three men dead at the scene.
One of the men was found dead in a pool and two others were found dead on the side of the pool, a sheriff’s department spokesperson told CBSLA.
It’s unclear who made the 911 call or whether there was anyone else at the home. There was no word on what may have possibly caused their deaths.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.