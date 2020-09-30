LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA is planning to keep most workers off campus and working from home until next year.

A letter from the Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael J. Beck asked workers who “have been successfully working remotely to continue doing so through March 19, 2021,” the end of the winter quarter. The request was prompted by a recommendation from the university’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force, he said.

Not all of UCLA’s workers are able to work from home. Beck noted that the change will not apply to those who have already been working on campus, anyone associated with the ramp-up of UCLA research, or instructors and support staff who have already been approved to return to campus to hold their winter courses with an on-campus component. Some of UCLA’s K-12 schools staff may also be asked to return sooner than March.

The vast majority of UCLA staff and students have been working and learning from home since COVID-19 began to spread in March. However, with the Pac-12 reversing a decision not to play this fall, student athletes would need to return to campus to prepare for a season expected to start on Nov. 6.