By CBSLA Staff
SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – Two men were were wounded after gunshots rang out on a San Pedro street corner early Wednesday morning.

The victims, both believed to be in their early 20s, were standing at the intersection of Centre and Oliver streets at around 12:20 a.m. when gunshots rang out and the two men were wounded, Los Angeles police said.

They were rushed to local hospitals in unknown condition.

The men appeared to be holding a vigil for a reggae singer who had died, police said.

The shooting is not believed to be gang related and the victims were not members of a gang, police said.

There was no immediate suspect information or a motive.

