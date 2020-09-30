Comments
SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – Two men were were wounded after gunshots rang out on a San Pedro street corner early Wednesday morning.
The victims, both believed to be in their early 20s, were standing at the intersection of Centre and Oliver streets at around 12:20 a.m. when gunshots rang out and the two men were wounded, Los Angeles police said.
They were rushed to local hospitals in unknown condition.
The men appeared to be holding a vigil for a reggae singer who had died, police said.
The shooting is not believed to be gang related and the victims were not members of a gang, police said.
There was no immediate suspect information or a motive.