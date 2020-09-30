LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Teslas have become popular among electric vehicle owners in California, but the LAPD says their rims and tires are just as hot in the Palms and Mar Vista area.
LAPD’s Pacific Division posted an image on Twitter Wednesday of a blue Tesla lifted onto plastic 2-liter bottle racks and stripped of its wheels and rims.
Tesla owners in Palms and Mar Vista Area, be aware #Tesla Rims and Tires are a hot commodity in the black market.
** DO ** Activate the #sentrymode and plug a flash drive to record events 🎥🎥🎥 https://t.co/JR7f465BQ2
** Whenever possible, park in well lit public areas. pic.twitter.com/pexeAnMWH0
— LAPD Pacific (@LAPDPacific) September 30, 2020
It’s not clear if there have been an increase of such crimes in the area. Purchasing replacement wheels and rims from Tesla can run as much as $5,500.
The tweet went on to advise Tesla owners to park in well-lit, public areas, and to activate sentry mode and plug a flash drive into one of the vehicle’s USB ports to record footage from the Tesla’s security cameras.